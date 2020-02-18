The Sebastopol Area Senior Center will host a Mardi Gras dance party on Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
There will be beer, wine, fun music and the best of southern food — red beans and rice, jambalaya and king cake.
Food is included in the admission ticket, however, wine and beer will be available to purchase separately.
There will also be fortune tellers, card readers, palm readers and a DJ.
Cost: $12 in advance, or $15 at the door.
For more information call the senior center at 707-829-2440.
When and where: Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at 167 N. High St., Sebastopol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.