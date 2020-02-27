Mariah Parker is an accomplished composer, bandleader, pianist and santurist. Her world class jazz band features Grammy award-winning woodwind virtuoso Paul McCandless (Oregon; Paul Winter Consort), Matthew Montfort (pioneering guitar master of Ancient Future), bassist Michael Manning, and global percussionist Ian Dogole. www.mariahparkermusic.com
This stellar ensemble… “fuses Latin rhythms with influences from South America and India with a dash of straight-up American jazz. It’s an intoxicating blend of East and West performed by musicians of astounding virtuosity. This is sophisticated stuff, an album of global fusion performed by a group with the character, charisma and confidence of world-class musicians at the top of their games..” – Paul Liberatore, Marin Independent Journal
Mariah Parker’s Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble released their second record last year, which spent 16 weeks on the prestigious Jazzweek National Airplay chart, reaching #32. This live recording was drawn from concerts at Yoshi’s, Freight & Salvage, Throckmorton Theater and TRI Studios.
Don’t miss this world class ensemble as they take you on a passionate musical journey at OCA’s acoustic sweet spot!
$22 Advance/$27 at door. Fine refreshments. Art Gallery open for viewing. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 28, 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Sebastopol
