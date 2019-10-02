Come a gardening workshop presented by UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County at the Sebastopol Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m. The speaker for October’s “Transforming to a Sustainable Garden” workshop is Kim Pearson.
