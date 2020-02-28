What: The Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress Program and Zero Waste Sonoma are coming together for a free three-day mattress collection event in Graton for Sonoma County residents.
Only mattresses, box springs and futons that are not excessively damaged, twisted, wet or soiled will be accepted at no-cost for recycling. Three items maximum per vehicle per day.
Up to 80 percent of a mattress can be recycled. Foam, steel, wood, cotton and other fibers from old mattresses can be turned into everyday products such as carpet padding, appliances, biomass fuel and more.
When and where: Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Graton Fire Station, 3750 Gravenstein Hwy. North, Graton
Detailed item list of items accepted and not accepted by the program
The following items are ACCEPTED:
- Mattresses
- Mox springs
- Futons any size
The following items are NOT ACCEPTED:
- Severely damaged, wet, twisted, frozen or soiled mattresses, box springs, or futons
- Items infested with bed bugs
- Mattress pads or toppers
- Sleeping Bags
- Pillows
- Car beds
- Juvenile products such as carriages, baskets, cribs, bassinets, dressing tables, strollers, and playpens or their pads
- Infant carriers, lounge pads, or crib bumpers
- Water beds or camping air mattresses
- Fold‐out sofa beds
- Furniture
For more information on the event and mattress recycling, visit ByeByeMattress.com
For more information about Zero Waste Sonoma, please visit ZeroWasteSonoma.gov or call the Eco-Desk at 707-565-DESK (3375).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.