IntersectionAllies isn’t just a book. It’s a mirror in which kids of all genders, races, sexualities, abilities, cultures, and origins can see their whole selves reflected, respected, and celebrated. In a world increasingly fractured by xenophobia, racism, ableism, homophobia and transphobia, and other forms of injustice, IntersectionAllies teaches the meaning of “community” to kids and parents alike, along with rhyming strategies to support and celebrate each other’s differences.
Growing up, Chelsea Johnson was often the only Black kid in her classrooms. She gained the tools to understand her experiences through writers like Audre Lorde and Patricia Hill Collins as an undergraduate at Spelman College, a historically Black college for women in Atlanta, GA. She went on to study the politics of race, class, gender, and fashion at the University of Southern California, earning her PhD in sociology and gender studies in 2019. Chelsea now works as a researcher in the corporate world. She uses intersectionality every day to help companies design products with underrepresented groups in mind.
Join us for a special Meet the Author event with Chelsea Johnson. For all ages. Free!
When and where: Saturday, Jan. 18, at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave, Sebastopol
