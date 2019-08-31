Meet the candidates running for Sonoma County Supervisor in the upcoming March 2020 primary election. Participating candidates are:
- David Cook - District 1 (current Sonoma City Councilmember)
- Susan Gorin - District 1 (current Sonoma County Supervisor)
- Chris Coursey - District 3 (former Santa Rosa Mayor)
- Shirlee Zane - District 3 (current Sonoma County Supervisor)
- Lynda Hopkins - District 5 (current Sonoma County Supervisor)
When and where: Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, 333 Country Club Drive, Santa Rosa
