Nestled deep in the beautiful Kootenay mountains of Western Canada lies the home ofMoontricks, a duo whose timeless sound captures the essence of their rugged roots. Combiningtheir love of folk, blues, and electronic music, Nathan Gurley and Sean Rodman are blazingtheir own trail, merging musical worlds previously unacquainted and capturing audiences alongthe way.Since connecting in their rural hometown through a shared love of music, the pair’s chemistrywas instantly apparent. With Gurley at the production helm and Rodman on songwriting andvocals, they’ve birthed an authentically raw and seductive sound infusing grassroots blues,wistful soul, and gritty, bootstomping bass. Their breakout organic hit “Home” has surpassed 1million streams and their music is frequently licensed for film and television.Once a bestkept secret in Canada's festival circuit, Moontricks is now taking their sound worldwide.
Feeling just as at home on an electronic festival stage one weekend and a folk festival the next,their spirited live performances feature an assemblage of guitar, keys, banjo, and vocals atopstunning original productions. Their touring schedule has seen them play across North Americaand Australia with stops at major festivals like Lightning In A Bottle, Rainbow Serpent, andShambhala Music Festival where they’ve become fan favourites, playing every year since theirdebut in 2013.From rural beginnings to global festival stages, this humble duo is now taking on the world.Dazzling audiences with their infectious vibe and unmistakable rhythm, Moontricks are clearproof that originality and passion can spark a creative odyssey.
$13 flat (+ online fee's OR $2 fee at door)
AGES: 21+
NO REFUNDS | ALL SALES FINAL
Where and when: Friday, Mar. 13, 9:30 p.m. (doors open at 9 p.m.) at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
