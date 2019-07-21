Join Hallberg Butterfly Garden’s curator of living collections, Meghan Peterman, for a slide show presentation through the evolution of moths into what they have become today. Learn how to interact and steward these highly underestimated Ecological heroes as Meghan shares her experience with some of her local favorites. The presentation will be held in the historic Hallberg barn.
12 seats available. Suggested donation $10-$15.
When and where: Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Hallberg Butterfly Gardens, 8687 Oak Grove Ave, Sebastopol
