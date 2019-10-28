The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is downgrading the following areas from evacuation order to evacuation warning. This means that you can return home now at your own risk. This area is still at risk from the Kincade Fire, and much of this area does not have power or natural gas due to the power shutoff. Remember, if you hear the hi-lo sirens, it’s time to evacuate. There will still be more peace officers in your neighborhood. You do not need to check in with anyone, and you do not need a peace officer escort.
ZONE 7
Zone 7 is downgraded to evacuation warning. This is west county, including the following communities:
- Jenner
- Bodega Bay
- Bodega
- Occidental
- Monte Rio
- Rio Nido
- Duncans Mills
- Cazadero
- Guerneville
- Forestville
- Graton (west of Highway 116 only)
The following road closure are in effect:
- Occidental Road at Highway 116 – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Mueller Road – no northbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Guerneville Road – no eastbound traffic
- River Road at Trenton Road – no eastbound traffic
- Westside Road at Barnes Road – no northbound traffic
- Trenton-Healdsburg Road at Eastside Road – no northbound or eastbound traffic
- Guerneville Road at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Green Valley Road – no eastbound traffic
PORTION OF ZONE 8
The portion of Zone 8 south of Occidental Road, which includes the following communities, is downgraded to evacuation warning.
- Sebastopol
- Twin Hills
- Western unincorporated Santa Rosa
The portion of Zone 8 north of Occidental Road is still under mandatory evacuation order; this includes the Santa Rosa Country Club and Olivet/Piner areas.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available at https://tinyurl.com/sonomacountymap. If you have any questions, call 2-1-1.
Some areas are without power and gas. If your home does not have gas, visit www.pge.com/returning home and for a gas relight schedule or call 1-800-743-5000.
Please continue to adhere to road closures and follow instructions from first responders.
All other areas under evacuation order are still closed. We will send an alert for each area as it re-opens.
