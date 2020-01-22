Pre-screening lecture by Alexander Kahn on Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. Everyone is welcome. Complimentary tickets to Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess at the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol will be drawn and offered to patrons attending the pre-screening lecture, which happens Saturday, Jan. 25, 4 to 5 p.m. at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Avenue, Sebastopol.
