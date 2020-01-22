Porgy and Bess
Photo Metropolitan Opera

Pre-screening lecture by Alexander Kahn on Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. Everyone is welcome. Complimentary tickets to Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess at the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol will be drawn and offered to patrons attending the pre-screening lecture, which happens Saturday, Jan. 25, 4 to 5 p.m. at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Avenue, Sebastopol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.