Clean River Alliance and Russian Riverkeeper will be holding cleanups at six locations: Forestville, Guerneville, Monte Rio, Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Ukiah on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is the biggest watershed cleanup event of the year.
Registration is required. Please go to this website, choose your location and register: russianrivercleanup.org/events/.
The Russian River Watershed Cleanup also coincides with California Coastal Cleanup Day. Go here to to view information and register for beach cleanups on the Sonoma Coast: coastwalk.org/coastal-cleanup-day/.
Note, Russian River Watershed Cleanup preempts Clean River Alliance regular monthly cleanups on Sept. 21, Adopt-A-Hwy Guerneville, and third Saturday Cleanup on Santa Rosa Creek. However, the city of Santa Rosa will be leading a cleanup on Santa Rosa Creek on Sept. 21. For details, go to srcity.org/1202/Creek-Stewardship.
