Would you like to see all the other Patrick Amiot sculptures that are not on Florence Avenue?
Does exploration of our Sebastopol neighborhoods sound like a great way to spend a Saturday morning?
Then this walk is for you. We’ll wind our way through a variety of neighborhoods, checking out Patrick Amiot’s sculptures on the way. At Luther Burbank Farms we’ll stop for a refreshing taste of fresh-pressed apple juice, courtesy of the Sebastopol Community Apple Press. At the end of our walk you’ll get a free copy of the Patrick Amiot Folk Art for Schools 2019 Calendar. The best treat of all? A “meet and greet” with Patrick Amiot himself at his studio on Florence Avenue! Please join us for this very fun stroll. We’ll keep an easy pace, returning to the Plaza by noon.
Bring sunscreen, a hat, comfortable shoes, a snack and water.
When and where: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the downtown plaza.
Leaders: Long time locals Diana Rich and Max Caruso
