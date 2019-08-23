Main Stage West is proud to announce the North Bay premiere of Body Awareness by Annie Baker, running September 6 to 22, at 104 North Main Street in Sebastopol. Annie Baker’s contemporary love story is directed by John Shillington and Janine Sternlieb, and stars Elijah Pinkham, Nancy Prebilich, Lydia Revelos and Zachary Tendick.
It runs Thursday to Sunday.
SYNOPSIS
It’s Body Awareness Week at Vermont College. Phyllis, the organizer, and her partner, Joyce, are hosting one of the guest artists in their home: Frank, a photographer famous for his female nude portraits. Mentored by Frank, the couple’s adult son, who may have Asperger’s Syndrome, awakens to his own body’s awareness with humorous and heartbreaking results. Starring Elijah Pinkham (2018 BATCC Award of Excellence Best Actor), Lydia Revelos, Nancy Prebilich and Zachary Tendick.
IN A NUTSHELL
Directed by: John Shillington and Janine Sternlieb
Starring: Elijah Pinkham, Nancy Prebilich, Lydia Revelos and Zachary Tendick
Dates: September 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 22
Times: Thursday – Saturday at 8:00 PM; Sunday at 5:00 PM
Where: Main Stage West, 104 N. Main Street, Sebastopol, CA 95472
Tickets: $15 to $30; Thursdays are “Pay What You Will”
Reservations by telephone: 707- 823-0177 or Purchase Online at: www.mainstagewest.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.