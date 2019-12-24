Reinvent yourself! New Years Eve - Midnight Breakthrough. Tapping into Your Highest Potential! Creating a desired destiny in 2020!
Special Process, Meditation and invocation!
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to midnight (doors Open 9:30)
Including Purpose Formula for the upcoming year.
Experience the light and bliss of a two hour process - forming harmony and unity for self and others - healing the past, forming clarity of purpose, creating a desired abundance.
With Akiva Satnarayan
At the dhyana Center 707-823-8818
