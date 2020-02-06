Come meet in the Downtown Plaza and learn about community members whose generous efforts are reflected in a variety of benches around town. This new walk features personal tales about public spaces in Sebastopol. The walk will be 4.5 to 5 miles at a brisk walk pace.
Celebrating our 12th year of Sebastopol Walks, we’re happy to be gathering at 9:00am in the Plaza along with Sebastopol Runs, a new running/jogging event—same time, same place each month. Their Five Bridges Run is a 4.5-mile, easy, flat run out the Joe Rodota Trail and back.
Bring snacks, water, good walking shoes, and rain gear for light rain (if forecast). Heavy rain cancels.
Where and when: Saturday, Feb. 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Sebastopol Plaza, 6901 McKinley St., Sebastopol
