The Occidental Community Choir, Fall 2019

The Occidental Community Choir

It’s that time again!

The Occidental Community Choir returns to the stage for our annual Winter concert series.

Tonight only, a singalong before the show starts, and tickets are only $10.

Songs, spoken word, and other delights, including yours truly as a prancing reindeer!

Friday, Dec. 6 - 8 pm

Saturday, Dec. 7 - 8 pm

Sunday, Dec. 8 - 3 pm

Saturday, Dec. 14 - 8 pm - OCA

At the Occidental Center for the Arts

3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental

Sunday, Dec. 15  at 3 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa

Tickets available at www.occidentalchoir.org/tickets    

$15 Adults

Kids 12 & under free

Advance tickets recommended.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.