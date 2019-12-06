It’s that time again!
The Occidental Community Choir returns to the stage for our annual Winter concert series.
Tonight only, a singalong before the show starts, and tickets are only $10.
Songs, spoken word, and other delights, including yours truly as a prancing reindeer!
Friday, Dec. 6 - 8 pm
Saturday, Dec. 7 - 8 pm
Sunday, Dec. 8 - 3 pm
Saturday, Dec. 14 - 8 pm - OCA
At the Occidental Center for the Arts
3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental
Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa
Tickets available at www.occidentalchoir.org/tickets
$15 Adults
Kids 12 & under free
Advance tickets recommended.
