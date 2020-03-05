Join the fun as we celebrate creativity with this Occidental tradition where fools reign supreme! Parade begins at 1pm at the Community Center, winds its way down Main Street and then back up Bohemian Highway towards the fun! Everyone is welcome to participate in the parade and frolic with us!
Immediately following the parade come down to OCA for a community celebration. Join your neighbors for family-friendly entertainment and activities! Food & drinks, live music by Hub Bub Club and Bloomfield Bluegrass Band, art contest, ‘Reeda da Palma’ the psychic in her gypsy caravan, giant bubbles by Tony, parachute and balloons Miss Meghan the Unicorn and more. Salmon Creek Students art exhibit in the gallery too! Get your silly costumes ready – this year will be big fun!
Where and when: Saturday, Apr. 4, 1 to 4 p.m. starting at the Occidental Community Center, 3920 Bohemian Hwy., Occidental
