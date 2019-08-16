California State Parks presents the 14th Annual “Old Grove Festival” at the Forest Theatre in Armstrong Redwoods in a benefit for Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods and Save the Redwoods League. Don’t miss this two-day musical feast under the redwoods.
Saturday, Sept. 14
The Sam Chase & The Untraditional (Punk-infused Folk-Rock)
Rainbow Girls (Eclectic Folk Trio)
Sunday, Sept. 15
Jay Som (Indie Dream Pop)
Alex Bleeker (of Real Estate) (Cosmic Alt-Country/Folk)
The Old Grove Festival returns to the beautiful natural amphitheater located in the heart of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve for its fourteenth season and features an outstanding variety of musical productions. Festival proceeds will help the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods and Save the Redwoods League education and park stewardship programs, as well as the restoration of the natural and cultural resources in California’s state parks.
TICKETS & INFORMATION: http://bit.ly/OldGroveFestival or
707-869-9177
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.