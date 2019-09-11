The Old World Carolers sings for benefits of our choice for an authentic holiday spirit—including homeless shelters, environment protection, medical emergency help for the needy or other causes.
Candidates for this year's repertoire include Candlemas Eve, Come, Mad Boys, Be Glad, Boys, Fum, fum, fum, Green Grow'th the Holly, Hacia Belen, Past Three a Clock, Sankta Lucia, Ya viene la vieja and more, adding a few standards for singalongs. All songs are traditional European carols of the 12th to 19th centuries. Listen at traditionalfun.org/owc_listen.html
Auditions open for soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Rehearsals are Thursday evenings, starting now.
The OWC meets in downtown Sebastopol Thursday evenings starting in late August up until Thanksgiving, then presents one benefit concert in early December. For info: contact Rebecca: info@traditionalfun.org
