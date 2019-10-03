Fencing is a unique and fascinating sport that is at once physically challenging and mentally engaging. This workshop is in partnership with En Garde Fencing. Basic fencing gear provided.
Free for ages 7 and up.
Space is limited. Please register online or sign up at the library’s Information Desk.
When and where: Saturday, Oct. 19, 3 to 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
