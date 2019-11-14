One Drop from San Diego, California embraces the spirit of classic Roots Reggae and Dub music with a calculated blend of R&B, Pop and Rock subtleties. Inspired by artists like Steel Pulse, Gregory Isaacs and The Police.
$15 presale/$20 at the door
Where and when: Friday, Nov. 15, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
