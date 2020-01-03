This photography exhibit is a celebration of the wild country that surrounds us and an appreciation for those who work tirelessly to preserve our natural environment. It is on display Jan. 9 to May 5, and there will be an opening reception for the exhibit on Jan. 18.
When and Where: Saturday, Jan. 18, 3 to 5 p.m. at Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa
Artist Statement: “The photographs here are expressions of a lifetime of outdoor adventures in Sonoma County. I’ve been blessed to spend countless hours cycling, running, rock-climbing and paddling with friends since I was a boy. With each drive to a trailhead, each footstep, hand-hold, pedal or paddle stroke, I build a deeper relationship with the place I call home. Meanwhile, the artist’s eye constantly scans the landscape searching for meaningful observations and juxtapositions that represent the experiences and natural truths I’ve come to know. From the rocky coast to the muddy San Pablo Bay, Russian River, Mayacamas Mountains, and lofty slopes of Mount St. Helena, Sonoma County has an unparalleled level of visual and ecological diversity. The camera is a silent companion that lets me record and share special moments which unfold as unexpected gifts, or as the result of much planning and pre-visualization.”
Artist Biography: Jerry Dodrill is an acclaimed landscape and adventure photographer who studied fine art at Pacific Union College (Bachelors Fine Art, 1997) and assisted legendary California photographer Galen Rowell before launching his own career in 2000. Jerry’s images have been widely published in books and magazines. As a climber he has scaled most of the major walls in Yosemite and traveled extensively. He leads photography workshops and expeditions for Visionary Wild, sharing what he calls a “story-forward” approach to image making. Jerry was a co-founder of the Santa Rosa based camera bag company MindShift Gear, is on the boards of the B-Rad Foundation and Rock Ice & Mountain Club. He lives in and works from his studio in Bodega. Website: www.jerrydodrill.com
PLEASE NOTE: Creative Landscape Photography Two Day Workshop with Jerry Dodrill is Friday, April 17, 1:00pm – 8:30pm and Saturday, April 18, 6:00am – 3:30pm at Heron Hall with field trips to off-site locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.