East Coast Swing is sweet, hot FUN! In the family of dances with Lindy Hop, Jitterbug, '50s Rock-n-Roll, it's the simplest to learn! You'll be doing cool moves in no time! 90-minute lesson included. Beginners always welcome!
BEGINNERS, PLEASE ARRIVE BY 6:30 FOR BASICS LESSON
6:30 - 7:00 ~ Lesson: East Coast SWING BASICS
7:00 - 8:00 ~ MORE East Coast Swing dance patterns
8:00 -10:00 ~ Non-Stop DANCING!
** Please Be FRAGRANCE-FREE **
EVERYONE Welcome! LGBTQ & Str8!
No partner needed! LOTS of friendly dancers!
$10 - 15 Sliding Scale
Get tickets HERE.
When and where: Saturday, Dec. 21 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Wishemann Hall,
465 Morris St., Sebastopol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.