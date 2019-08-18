For parents with babies and children up to 6 years old. Free event includes educational workshops with panels, information tables, free snacks, on-site childcare and children's activities, plus a healing sanctuary for free massages.
- Educational panel talks
- Information tables and door prizes
- Onsite childcare & activities
- FREE healing massages
- Nature walks & story time in English and Español
Education About:
- Perinatal mental health
- The first 1,000 days
- Preventing trauma
- Healthy relationships
- Typical development and delays
- Mind-body skills workshop
When and where: Sunday, Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol
Please follow to link to register for free to help us anticipate the number of attendees: gravensteinhealthactionchapter.org/parenting-fair
Volunteers wanted!
Sponsors:
Palm Drive Health Care District, First 5 Sonoma County, The Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, Sonoma Family Life Media and Kaiser Permanente.
