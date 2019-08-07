Parents Night Out

The Sebastopol Community Cultural Center is hosting a parent’s night out on Friday, Aug. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. Parents can drop off their kids and have some fun while the center provides a meal, arts and crafts and movies. The event is suitable for kids ages 4 to 12 years old. The event is $20 per child, $35 with one sibling. The cultural center is located at 425 Morris Ave.

