The Sonoma County Library presents a free 5-hour SAT Intensive Preparation class with local test preparation consultant Ellen Jakes Kelm, PhD. The course is offered in two parts of 2½ hours each at the following dates/times:
Part 1: Monday, Sept. 23, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Part 2: Monday, Sept. 30, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Students must attend BOTH parts.
Registration open now. Only juniors and seniors in high school may register.
Registration forms require both parent/guardian and student signature, and are available at the library’s reference desk. All study materials are included.
The class will include study and review of problematic areas of all sections of the SAT including the essay. Students will be provided with an individual copy of The Official SAT Prep Guide for use in the class and extended study at home.
When and where: Monday, Sept. 23, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.