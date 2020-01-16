OCA welcomes internationally acclaimed American composer, jazz singer and pianist Patricia Barber. Please join us for this special Valentine’s Day performance and experience world-class jazz in our intimate venue!
Currently on national tour with Larry Kohut (bass ) and Jon Deitmyer (drums), the Patricia Barber Trio brings top-shelf jazz, performing a combination of form-shattering original materials from Barber’s latest album “Higher” as well a selection of original songs from her career spanning more than 25 years as an innovative and driving force in the American jazz scene.
Tickets are $25/advance and $29 at the door (if available). This event is expected to sell out – get your tickets early! Fine refreshments and champagne/beer/wine available, venue is wheelchair accessible.
Where and when: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
