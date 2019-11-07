OCA is pleased to welcome back to our stage, direct from his home in Ireland, one of the premier Celtic harp players and spoken word artists in the world. He has recorded nine instrumental and three spoken word albums which have sold over one-half million copies internationally and won national awards in both the music and spoken word categories.
In Celtic Harp & Story, Patrick Ball rekindles the fire and wonder of an evening of Irish storytelling. The passion of the Irish for eloquence and wordplay, their deep devotion to a mythical past, and their ability to find joy and humor in a dark and often supernatural world make for stories unrivaled in the world of the oral tradition. Patrick Ball weaves the marvelous old tales of wit and enchantment together with ethereally gorgeous instrumental harp melodies into a warm and magical performance that will leave the audience spellbound. www.patrickball.com
Patrick tours extensively in the U.S., Canada and world wide to great acclaim. He and his wife, artist Susan Ball, and their beloved dog Max have recently relocated to the magic isle of Ireland. Do not miss this spellbinding evening of glorious harp music and lyrical storytelling filled with laughter and mischief, politics and magic by this American master of the Gaelic narrative and instrument! $20 Adv/ $25 at the door. Fine refreshments. Art Gallery open. Wheelchair accessible.
Where and when: Sunday, Nov. 17, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
