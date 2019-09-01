Enjoy a Sunday afternoon concert with this sterling Sonoma County-based jazz quartet, featuring Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist McCandless and guitarist Foley-Beining with Tom Shader on bass and drummer Tom Hayashi playing original instrumental jazz compositions. $18 advance/$22 at the door. Cabaret/concert seating.
Fine Refreshments. Wheelchair Accessible. Art Gallery open.
When and where: Sunday Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. www.occidentalcenterforthearts.org; 707-874-9392.
