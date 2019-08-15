On Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ives Park, Peacetown presents the Cajun zydeco of Tom Rigney & Flambeau, plus Mr. Music & the Love Choir. Join them for another season of music, dancing fun and good vibes at Ives Park in Sebastopol with Lagunitas beer, fine local wine and food trucks.
