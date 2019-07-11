Free music in Ives Park every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Peacetown, Sebastopol, USA. Cold Lagunitas beer, fine local wine, food trucks, family fun, dancing, kid activities and good vibes. On July 24, music from The Duo Quartet and SonoMusette.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Sonoma West Headline Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- River residents sign petition to limit noise
- Violent, drug-inspired rampage rocks Bodega Bay
- Barlow floats housing plan
- Analy Jazz Band saved from the ax
- Sebastopol to receive $1.5 million for flood recovery
- Relaxing Sebasto-style
- UPDATE: Suspect in Valley Ford shooting turns himself in
- Bringing art to the streets – literally
- High school budget woes grow
- Expect water level drops in river and tributaries on Tuesday and Wednesday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Signs of the Times: Pokémon and community
- Name that Robot! Naming contest runs from July 11-21
- Raising her voice to raise the status of women
- Bringing art to the streets – literally
- Commentary: New gas stations proposed for west county — do we need them?
- River residents sign petition to limit noise
- Out of Hear: May I just interrupt for a minute?
- West County History Corner, July 2019
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Currently Open
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Windsor, CA
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Currently Open
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.