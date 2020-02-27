There will be a Peacetown Welcoming Party at the Hopmonk in Sebastopol on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from Noon to 4:00pm.
This will be a huge Beatles Singalong, with a variety of special guests singing the songs of the Fab Four.
Appropriate Beatles attire is encouraged. We will also be encouraging folks to become Ambassadors of Peacetown and spread the word to two more people. Come and bring two friends.
Mr. Music & The Love Choire, Moonpuppy, Onye Onyemaechi, Francis Rico, Robert Butler, Doug Jayne, Sam & Allegra, Buzzy Martin, Guerillacapella, and a dozen celebrity guests.
Where and when: Sunday, Mar. 22, 12 to 4 p.m. at HopMonk tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
