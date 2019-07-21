Concerned about pesticide use in our county? Multiple organizations have been working together to address the health and environmental hazards associated with pervasive pesticide use.
Hear Authors Mitchel Cohen and Robin T. Falk Esser, PhD., discuss their book: “The Fight Against Monsanto’s Roundup – The Politics of Pesticides.” The book explores the best strategies for winning the struggle for healthy foods and a clean environment. Taking lessons from activists, it offers a new, holistic and radical approach essential for defending life on this planet and creating a future worth living in. Books will be for sale, and signed by the author.
When and where: Monday, August 5, at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Rd. (Hwy. 12), Sebastopol
Tickets: https://dailyacts.org/events-1/?eid=11836&fbclid=IwAR3HIGOldsdKFXr-cGuT8U0CEfPlrkXj_hsfZbMi9LuA-jdEOsb8Fh1_mJo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.