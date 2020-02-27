Phutureprimitive is the moniker of Bay Area producer and songwriter Rain. Early childhood photos reveal Rain sitting at the piano plinking keys, grinning from ear to ear… a true sign of things to come. Continuing his early fascination with music, Rain was later drawn to electronic music, inspired by its ability to combine the best of organically played instruments and the synthetic pleasures of sounds more exotic to the human ear. After beginning a DJ career in the 90s, Rain began incorporating the music he was making in his home studio into his DJ sets. That was all it took to trigger a full-blown love affair with electronic music and the process of its creation... and Phutureprimitive was born.
Phutureprimitive's music is singular and unique in its approach. Lush melodies drift across intricate rhythms, groove heavy beats and warm, fuzzy bass lines. Often exploring a dark and dense palette, his music also manages to convey a sense of tranquility and beauty, engaging the listener into hypnotic movement and often escalating into a full-on kinetic experience. Shimmering with cinematic qualities, his music ultimately speaks to the body, mind and soul.
Jasmine Fraser grew up with the influence of traditional Indian music, and was inspired by the intricate Tabla beats and soaring vocals. Being part of the electronic music scene in Melbourne when it took off in the 90’s, her passion for dance was ignited, starting in the underground outdoor Trance scene and then moving into other genres as they emerged like Trip-Hop, Breakbeat, Jungle and Drum n Bass.
Naughty Princess has played at top events and festivals including Lightning in a Bottle, Enchanted Forest Gathering, Abundance by the Grateful Generation, Belasco Theatre LA, Dirty Beetles Black & Gold Ball, Sound Nightclub LA, Camp Questionmark at Burning Man where the lineup included Skrillex, Diplo, Rusko and Griz, and on the Abraxas Art Car which earned her a glowing review in Fest300 magazine’s “The Most Magical Musical Moments of Burning Man 2016”.
Based in the LA area, Naughty Princess is all about bringing the sounds which light you up and inspire you to get down!
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 28, 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
