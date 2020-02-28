What makes California special? Employ basic principles from the science of Ecology to make your garden both habitat friendly to birds, bees and butterflies, and healing to the environment in times of climate change. A garden of natives can be successful using less water and effort if you pay attention to your natural plant communities.
When and where: Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville.
Presented By: Sonoma County Master Gardener Guma
