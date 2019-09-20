West County World Jazz presents Poncho Sanchez and His Latin Jazz Band for an intimate evening of music, food, wine and dancing al fresco.
We are thrilled to bring Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band to west Sonoma County for the inaugural outdoor concert of our World Jazz Series. For more than three decades as both a leader and a sideman, conguero Poncho Sanchez has stirred up a fiery stew of straightahead jazz, gritty soul music and infectious melodies and rhythms from a variety of Latin American and South American sources.
His influences are numerous, but among the more prominent figures that inform his music are two of the primary architects of Latin jazz – conga drummer and composer Chano Pozo and trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie.
You do not want to miss this exciting opportunity to create timeless memories outdoors in beautiful west Sonoma County!
When and where: Sunday, Oct. 13 at The Barlow Event Center, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol
