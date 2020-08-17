Sebastopol residents lined up at their local U.S. Post Office on Main Street Monday morning, Aug. 17, before the rain and thunder returned, to voice their concerns regarding mail-in ballots for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election and the U.S. Postal Service, and recent changes made by the recently appointed postmaster general, Louis DeJoy.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.