Care and Feeding of the Adolescent Brain, a class for tweens, teens and their adults.
Two separate classes: one for students and one for adults, held at the Twin Hills Middle School, 1685 Watertrough Road, Sebastopol. $10 fee covers both student and their adults. From 6 to 7 p.m.
Twenty spaces available. Registration required at http://www.braincare.tips.
Two classes are coming up: Oct. 24 for grades 5-7
