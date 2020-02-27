This afternoon concert features music, art and poetry created and presented by Sonoma County’s finest!
Composer and Pianist Mazdak Khamda
Poet Neal Grace
Oboeist and Visual Artist Daniel Celidore
Cellist Valerie Marshall
Percussionist Andy Graham
Original artwork, poetry and compositions compliment each other as we celebrate the changing of the season. This event is a benefit for Occidental Center for the Arts.
Pictured below is Daniel Celidore’s artwork entitled “Icon” which was the inspiration for a musical composition of the same name, written by Mazdak Khamda. This event features the debut of this composition.
Tickets are $21 advance, $26 at the door. OCA is wheelchair accessible. Fine refreshments available.
Where and when: Sunday, Mar. 29, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
