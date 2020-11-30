This year was a different Thanksgiving for most of us. There were many small gatherings instead of large gatherings. One tradition still took place but in a very different way — the Thanksgiving dinner that has been happening at the Community Church of Sebastopol for several years couldn’t happen this year because of COVID-19. The year 2020 marks the 20th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner that has been hosted by Linda and the late Roger Collins. This year the meals were prepared at separate locations and delivered to Luther Burbank Heights, Fircrest Mobile Home Park, The Sebastopol Plaza and Zinfandel in Santa Rosa.

