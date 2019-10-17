El Molino High School invites current eighth grade students, families and community members to El Molino Night on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the school library to find out why El Molino is known as a small school with big opportunities and why it has been honored as a Distinguished and Gold Ribbon School more often than any other high school in the county.
After gathering for a welcome in the library, guests will tour the new performing arts center for a sneak preview of the school's soon-to-open new theater, and they will visit the gym to explore displays of the school's diverse course offerings, programs and activities and to get to know teachers and staff. They will see performances by the school's award-winning Dance Company, band and choir, and enjoy treats from culinary. Guests will learn about college prep and advanced placement courses, science and FFA exhibits, Project Make and career pathways.
Interested in attending El Molino? This night’s for you!
— By Mary Fricker
