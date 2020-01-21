Join Master Gardener Steve Ehrmann for a workshop and discussion of the following aspects of caring for fruit trees:
- Pruning fruit trees (how, why)
- Rootstock considerations
- Developing alternate tree shapes
- Develop strong structural branching
- Summer vs. winter pruning to contain tree height
- Value of mulch (fertilization, soil tilth, water retention)
- Drip irrigation
When and where: Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
