The September Quarterly Meeting of WSCHS will take place on Monday, Sept. 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at Enmanji Buddhist Temple in Sebastopol. As usual, we will all share a delicious potluck meal and an update on the important work of the Society followed by a featured presentation.
For this meeting, Sonoma County JACL (Japanese American Citizens League) will be giving a presentation on the Japanese American internment during WWII and how it affected Sebastopol and Sonoma County. Part of the story will be told using Kamishibai, Japanese Paper Theatre, a traditional tool in Japanese storytelling. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend and bring a friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.