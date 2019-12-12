Rainbow Girls are an eclectic trio comprised of three unique musical talents -Vanessa May, Erin Chapin, and Caitlin Gowdey- who seamlessly combine heart-wrenching harmonies, emotive guitar work, and poignant lyrical content into an unusually beautiful sonic tapestry. Hailing from the golden countryside just north of California's Bay Area, their music delves deeply into themes of the human experience: hopeful love, honest self-reflection, and pursuits of social justice. Their latest album, "American Dream,” crystallizes these ideas in acoustic amber, encapsulating a beautiful new direction for their evolving sound.
Originally formed in Santa Barbara, CA in 2010, the Rainbow Girls have spread their musical wings both internationally and domestically, from busking on the streets of Europe and playing pubs and theaters in the UK, to house concerts, festivals, and shows in the US. Rainbow Girls have also gained recognition on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series and KQED's "The California Report."
SUPPORT TBA
DOORS: 7pm | SHOW: 7:30pm
$25 ($2 fee at door) FRONT
$20 ($2 fee at door) MIDDLE
$15 ($2 fee at door) BACK
AGES: all ages
NO REFUNDS | ALL SALES FINAL
Tickets: After completing your purchase on See Tickets, you will receive an email confirmation with your attached PDF ticket(s). You MUST print and bring your PDF tickets AND VALID PHOTO IDENTIFICATION to be admitted for the event. You may download the See Tickets app and show your ticket on your mobile device for entry in lieu of printing.
All General Admission Tickets are Standing Room with limited seating. (Unless otherwise noted)
Where and when: Sunday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
