Our maker volunteers will help guests get started on the process of fixing various items with the resources and equipment available in the space. DIYers encouraged! Open to the public and free (donations accepted).
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Chimera Arts and Maker Space, 6791 Sebastopol Ave. Ste #180, Sebastopol
