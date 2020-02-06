Theme: Leap into the Roaring 20's!
26th Annual Dinner & Barn Dance benefiting the Healdsburg Fair and student collegiate scholarships. We've rounded up the best local talent with our fair board director's cook'n up and serving delicious appetizers and New York Strip Steak with all the fix'ns. Silent and live auctions, no host bar, live music and dancing with local country music star McKenna Faith. Must be 21 & older to attend.
Where and when: Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 to 10:30 p.m. at Shone Farm, 7450 Steve Olson Ln., Forestville
