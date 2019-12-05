Join Dr. Bernstein as we discuss research in dementia: What works and what is still our best guess? What happened to all those clinical trials?
Dr. Bernstein is the former Chief of Neurology at Kaiser Santa Rosa and Professor of Neurology at UC Davis. He has authored more than 50 articles and book chapters in the fields of stroke, headache, Parkinson’s, epilepsy and dementia.
RSVP Required: Call 707-829-2440
Cost: $10 Senior Center Members. $15 Non-members
When and where: Friday, Dec. 6, 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol
