wildflowers

For over 50 years, local activists have worked to save and restore California’s celebrated wild gardens, from Joshua Tree to Point Reyes to our Laguna de Santa Rosa. Learn about these restoration efforts and more at a talk with Dan Gluesenkamp at the Laguna Environmental Center. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased online. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.

