State Senator Mike McGuire and Mark Bramfitt are set to address the Sonoma Coast and Lower Russian River municipal advisory councils (MACs) when they meet in Cazadero this Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cazadero firehouse, 5980 Cazadero Hwy.
McGuire is the state senator representing California’s North Coast, and Bramfitt is the executive head of LAFCO, the Sonoma County Local Area Formation Commission.
McGuire will talk about wildfire emergency planning issues, including PG&E power shutdowns and emergency alert notifications. Bramfitt will address questions about the proposed merger of the Russian River Fire Protection District with the larger Sonoma County Fire District, as well as the ramifications of a new LAFCO evaluation of western Sonoma County’s fire and emergency services.Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins set up the joint meeting as an opportunity for both MACs to hear presentations of common interest for river and coast representatives, said Lower River MAC Chairman and Cazadero resident Mike Nicholls.
“This is a major meeting” for residents of both MAC districts, with an expected audience of more than 100 people, Nicholls said .
The joint session enables McGuire to speak with both MACS in one visit and offers Bramfitt the opportunity to talk about the benefits of the Russian River Fire Protection District annexation and other potential fire district annexations under discussion for the Cazadero, Fort Ross, Monte Rio and Camp Meeker fire districts, Nicholls said.
“We’re discussing what’s necessary for all these west county fire districts,” said Nichols. “We have been working closely with Mark for the last year and a half” in Cazadero, and Cazadero has applied to consolidate its fire district with Fort Ross, Nicholls said.
Thursday’s MAC agenda also includes a presentation from Caerleon Safford of Fire Safe Sonoma on “residential vegetation management” in rural areas.
