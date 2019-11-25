River Friends of the Library Winter Book and Bake Sale:
Guerneville Regional Library. Dec. 4-7. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Come for the books, come for the treats!
Last day is $5 bag sale. Support your local library.
When and where: Dec. 4 - 7 at the Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville.
